Skoda continues SUV offensive with Kamiq

Skoda hasn’t rested on its SUV laurels – today revealing its all-new Kamiq.

Joining the firm’s two other, larger SUV models – the Kodiaq and Karoq – the Kamiq offers buyers a raised ride height and classic SUV styling cues but with a more compact footprint.

Due to be given its worldwide premier at the Geneva Motor Show next week, the Kamiq aims to take on rivals such as the Nissan Juke and Citroen C3 Aircross.

It shares many design cues with its larger stablemates, ensuring that the firm’s family ‘face’ is retained. However, it gets key features such as sharp LED running lights and a more dynamic front grille to help differentiate it from the rest of the range.

Available in front-wheel-drive only, the Kamiq will be available with the choice of one of four engines – three petrols and one diesel. These range from a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit up to a 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel. Engines get a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, though a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is available as an option too.

The new compact SUV is 4,241mm long – 106mm longer than the Juke. It means the Kamiq is able to offer a good amount of interior space and impressive rear legroom.

It’s able to deliver 400 litres of boot space too, rising to 1,395 litres with the rear seats folded flat. An optional extra is available which allows the front passenger seat back to be folded down, making transporting longer items a little easier.

Inside, the Kamiq will be available with a 9.2-inch central infotainment display, along with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit system in place of the conventional dials. A wealth of safety assistance systems are fitted too, including front assist and lane keep assist as standard.

The Kamiq is expected to go on sale in the latter part of 2019, and prices are due to be released closer to that time, too.