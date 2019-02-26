Jaguar updates XE with more tech and sharper looks

Jaguar has announced a raft of changes to its XE saloon.

Not only does the updated XE feature more on-board technology and refreshed looks, but it’s been priced more competitively than before – with prices starting at £33,915.

(Jaguar)

Even entry-level XE models now boast a host of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels, electric leather seats and front and rear parking sensors.

The exterior has been given refreshed front and rear bumpers, along with all-LED headlights with distinctive signatures. Larger front intakes help to make the XE wider and sportier, too.

(Jaguar)

Ian Callum, Jaguar design director, said: “XE’s uniqueness is its totality. Customers get a complete package of progressive design, innovative technology and extraordinary driving dynamics. We don’t do ordinary and new XE personifies this.

“My team and I get huge satisfaction out of improving a car we’re all so familiar with; we’ve lived with it, we understand its character and it’s a wonderful opportunity to make a great car even better. With new XE, we’ve done just that in every way imaginable.”

Inside, the XE receives Jaguar’s latest Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, which combines two widescreen touchscreen displays to create one high-resolution panel. It’s here that drivers will be able to control aspects such as the car’s satellite navigation and media functions.

(Jaguar)

The XE also gets a ClearSight interior rear-view mirror. This uses a rear-facing camera to display images onto a screen within the rear-view mirror itself, giving the driver a clear and unobstructed view of the area behind.

The car’s range of petrol and diesel engines remain unchanged, though an automatic gearbox is now standard-fit on all models.

As mentioned, the car now represents better value for money thanks to higher levels of standard equipment. A D180 R-Dynamic S model priced at £36,145 now represents a £1,770 saving over an equivalent previous-model-year R-Sport thanks to the extra equipment it features.