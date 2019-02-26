All-electric Kia Soul EV showcased ahead of full Geneva debut

Kia has unveiled its all-electric Soul EV ahead of the model’s international debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

Two powertrains will be available on the SUV. The first is a 39.2kWh battery-powered version with a 132bhp electric motor and 395Nm of torque. Its claimed range is 172 miles, and it can be recharged from 20 to 80 per cent in 42 minutes with a 100kW fast charger.

The second, a long-distance model, uses a larger 64kWh battery linked to an electric motor with 201bhp and, again, 395Nm of torque. Kia claims that it’ll travel 280 miles on a single charge on the WLTP test cycle. It features the same charging time as the smaller battery model, too – and can go from 0-60mph in 7.4 seconds as well.

(Kia)

Inside, the Kia Soul EV gets a seven-inch digital gauge, alongside a 10.25-inch central infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration software. It also gets a range of fabric and leather upholstery choices, in either monochrome or black and red combinations.

The exterior features new LED headlights, a refreshed front bumper and a redesigned rear bumper. Thanks to the lack of front radiator, the Soul EV also uses a blanked-off grille, giving it a smoother, more aerodynamic appearance.

(Kia)

A range of safety equipment comes as standard, too. Technology such as forward collision assist, blind-spot collision warning and lane keeping assist all feature without the need for any additional equipment packs.

Kia says the Soul EV will go on sale towards the end of the first quarter of 2019, and full UK prices will be announced closer to then.

The Geneva Motor Show press days are on March 5 and 6, with the event open to the public from March 7 to 17.