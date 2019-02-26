Alfa Romeo releases racing tribute models ahead of Geneva Motor Show

Alfa Romeo has revealed a pair of racing-inspired special-edition models ahead of the firm’s appearance at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio ‘Alfa Romeo Racing’ celebrate the firm’s return to Formula 1 racing. The duo take inspiration from the race cars set to be piloted by Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen.

They get a Trofeo White and Competizione Red two-tone paint scheme, mimicking that applied to the Formula 1 racers. Inside, they benefit from Sparco race seats, as well as a host of Alcantara-finished items.

Both get carbon-ceramic brakes with red calipers, as well as a full Akrapovic exhaust system for some extra bark. A variety of carbon fibre details appear on the exterior of each car, too. Both the Giulia and Stelvio use the same 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 engine, producing 510bhp and 600Nm of torque.

The Giulia can go from 0-60mph in just 3.7 seconds, while the Stevlio achieves it in 3.6 seconds.

The Alfa Romeo Racing models aren’t going to be the only ones appearing on the stand at Geneva, however. Alfa will also be presenting its Stelvio Ti, a new version of its SUV driven by a 280bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine. Thanks to 400Nm of torque, it can reach 60mph in an impressive 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 143mph. It’s designed to sit underneath the range-topping Quadrifoglio model.

(Alfa Romeo)

Also on display will be the updated Giulia model. It gets a more dynamic exterior look, as well as a more comprehensive list of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels, Alcantara and fabric seats and a contoured sports steering wheel. It features a new 2.0-litre diesel engine linked to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Geneva Motor Show press days are on March 5 and 6, with the event open to the public from March 7 to 17.