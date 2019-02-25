Volvo announces refreshed XC90

Volvo has revealed an updated version of its popular XC90 SUV.

A newly developed engine has been added to the seven-seater, along with a series of exterior tweaks designed to help keep the car looking fresh.

Volvo claims that the new electrified powertrain can offer better fuel savings and lower emissions. It uses regenerative braking, which recovers energy when slowing down, and is linked to a conventional internal combustion engine.

(Volvo)

The new car will wear the newly-introduced ‘B’ badge, which denotes a Volvo car with an electrified powertrain. It’ll join the existing T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid as the electrified versions of the SUV.

Subtle upgrades have been applied to the outside of the car, too. New wheels, exterior colours and a refreshed grille help to differentiate it from the older version. However, recognisable features such as the car’s ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights remain.

Volvo Cars takes major step towards its electrified future with a range of new hybrid powertrains. #VolvoCarsEVs — Volvo Cars (@volvocars) February 22, 2019

Though the XC90 always offered Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, it hadn’t incorporated Android Auto – until now. This latest model benefits from the technology, giving Android users the ability to link their smartphone to the car’s system.

Since its release in 2015, more than 320,000 examples of the current-generation XC90 have been sold worldwide. This updated version is due to go into production in May, and will be available to order in the UK this march.

Pricing and specifications have yet to be announced, however we expect these to be released closer to the car’s full launch.