Volkswagen unleashes range-topping T-Roc R

Volkswagen has revealed a new stablemate for its popular Golf R – the T-Roc R.

Based on the firm’s compact T-Roc crossover, this high-powered version is the R division’s second model after the Golf R.

Due to make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week, the T-Roc R will be going up against the likes of the Audi SQ2 and Cupra Ateca.

(Volkswagen)

It benefits from flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels and a 20mm drop in ride height, while the front and rear bumpers have also been redesigned to give them a more dynamic look. It brings the T-Roc R closer in line with the current Golf R.

Much like with the Golf R, there’s a series of upgrades available for the T-Roc R. A full leather interior pack can be specified, as well as carbon-effect side panels for the interior. An Akrapovic stainless-steel exhaust will give the car a more noticeable sound, while 19-inch alloy wheels are available to give the car a little more presence on the road.

Underneath the bonnet sits a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. Driven to the road through a seven-speed DSG gearbox and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, it can go from 0-60mph in just 4.7 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 155mph.

Advertising

Inside, the T-Roc R benefits from a series of subtle upgrades over the regular model. Sports seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel are two clear changes over the standard T-Roc, while a variety of ‘R’ logos have been applied throughout the cabin.

Volkswagen has stated that this model is a ‘near-production concept car’ – although we’d expect it to remain relatively unchanged when it hits the road. Production dates, prices and full specifications have yet to be announced, however.

The Geneva Motor Show press days are on March 5 and 6, with the event open to the public from March 7 to 17.