New Peugeot 208 revealed with EV option

Peugeot has lifted the lid on its all-new 208 range – with an electric option for the supermini.

Taking on the latest corporate design, the 208 has a more angular and aggressive look than its predecessors while retaining a similar compact silhouette. It also has the ‘walrus tooth’ headlights from the recently introduced 508 saloon, along with its rear bar connecting the tail lights.

Stealing the spotlight in the line-up, though, is the e-208 – a battery-electric version of the car. Powered by a 100kW electric motor taking energy from a 50kWh battery, the EV will be able to cover up to 211 miles between charges, says Peugeot, with the battery going from flat to 80 per cent full in 30 minutes when the car is plugged into a 100kW charging station.

The e-208 will also come with a host of tech accessible through the MyPeugeot phone app. Users will be able to preprogram the car’s heating and air conditioning, and defrost the windscreen remotely.

In addition to the electric powertrain, three petrol options and a single diesel will be made available at launch. The former consists of a 1.2-litre engine offered in 74bhp, 99bhp and 128bhp guises, while the black-pump option is a 1.5-litre, 99bhp unit.

Playing a central role in the cabin of the new Peugeot 208 is the ‘3D i-Cockpit’ – the latest version of the French firm’s driver-orientated interior design, which features across its range. It consists of a small, square steering wheel, a head-up display and a touchscreen infotainment system that scales up to 10 inches in size depending on specification.

Although full specifications have yet to be revealed, a suite of safety technology will be offered across the 208 line-up, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, self-parking features, automatic emergency braking and automatic headlights.

Expect to hear more about the Peugeot 208’s pricing, specifications and UK arrival date following its global reveal at the Geneva Motor Show, which is open to the public from March 7 to 17.