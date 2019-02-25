Mercedes-AMG calls time on S65 saloon

Mercedes-Benz is to discontinue its flagship S65 saloon, bringing an end to the V12-powered version of the firm’s luxury saloon.

The company said next week’s Geneva Motor Show would showcase the S65 Final Edition, adding that the model ‘crowns and brings to an end the long success story of the 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine in the S-Class Saloon’.

It follows on from the SLC Final Edition, which signalled the end of the drop-top roadster formerly known as the SLK, and is consistent with the current market trend for downsizing, with big, heavy and inefficient engines being swapped out for smaller, eco-friendlier units.

(Mercedes)

The S65’s 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12 is well known for some staggering performance figures. It produces 621bhp and can power the S-Class to 60mph from a dead stop in around four seconds.

However, this announcement leaves the engine remaining in just the S65 Coupe and Convertible models – although it’s expect that those will be discontinued before long, too.

Despite this, it’s thought that the V12 will be given a new lease of life in the upcoming range of Maybach luxury vehicles.

No prices, specifications or full pictures of the S65 Final Edition have been released, but it’s likely that these will be revealed at the car’s debut at the show, which has its press days on March 5 and 6 and is open to the public from March 7 to 17.