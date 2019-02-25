McLaren Special Operations showcases one-off 600LT Spider

McLaren Special Operations is unleashing its arsenal of customisation options once again, this time showcasing what it can do with the new 600LT Spider.

Set to be showcased at next week’s Geneva Motor Show, MSO has produced a special one-off variant of the latest McLaren ‘Longtail’ machine in an effort to ‘inspire prospective owners’.

(McLaren)

The special projects arm of the Woking supercar firm has dipped into its ‘Bespoke’ palette of colours, with this 600LT finished in MSO Dove Grey. On top of this, design details have been accentuated in Napier Green — one of the original colours available for the limited-edition McLaren 675LT.

Rounding off the exterior package is the addition of ‘MSO Defined’ carbon fibre detailing, MSO Carbon Black paint for its retractable roof and gloss back alloy wheels.

(McLaren)

Its work continues into the car’s cabin, where 600LT headrest embroidery features on carbon fibre seats taken from the Senna hypercar, an Alcantara-upholstered steering wheel and a plaque highlighting the car’s MSO status.

There’s also bags of equipment taken from the sports car’s options list present on this one-off, including carbon fibre interior details and McLaren Track Telemetry — which can be used to record lap times and vehicle data when taking the car to a race circuit.

Advertising

The stunning #MSO #600LTSpider features a full suite of carbon fibre options, including a bespoke key fob and MSO Defined Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres. pic.twitter.com/a5fgejbLA4 — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) February 23, 2019

Its performance remains the same — with its 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engines still pushing out 592bhp, allowing the 0-60mph sprint to be covered in 2.7 seconds with 201mph top speed possible.

The Geneva Motor Show opens to the public from March 7 to 17.