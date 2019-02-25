Lister to revive Knobbly sports car

Lister is set to show off a modern take on its ‘Knobbly’ sports car, with the firm revealing a concept image of the new machine.

Originally introduced in the ‘50s, Lister race cars became prominent in a variety of motorsport events during the decade — with the firm’s chassis affectionally becoming known as the Knobbly as a result of its curved bodywork. Most commonly, examples of the Knobbly were powered by a 3.4-litre Jaguar-sourced engine.

This new machine looks set to take on a similar design approach — with noticeable curves and a silhouette reminiscent of the original racer’s. It’s not a true-to-original design though, with large alloy wheels, a slightly more angular look and carbon fibre bodywork clear to see.

Sneak Peak of the new Lister Knobbly concept we’ve been working on. #LISTER #KNOBBLY pic.twitter.com/0JQYcAYrkt — Lawrence Whittaker (@ListerLawrence) February 22, 2019

As for what is powering this car, it’s possible Lister could stick to its roots and opt for a Jaguar engine. Rather than the original 3.4-litre straight six from the ‘50s though, it would be more likely to use one of the firm’s current V8 engines.

Currently, Lister makes the Thunder LFT-666 — a heavily-modified version of the Jaguar F-Type, developing 666bhp. It’s also developing a high-performance variant of the F-Pace SUV, which could boast similar power figures.

No word on when we’ll see the reborn Lister Knobbly in the flesh, but expect it to boast some serious performance claims when we do.