Three Lotus Carltons among amazing lots at Silverstone Auctions Race Retro sale

Silverstone Auctions has revealed the full catalogue for its Race Retro classic car sale, taking place at the motorsport show of the same name on Saturday, February 23.

A wide variety of vehicles are heading to the auction from classic Minis right the way up to seasoned racers. There’s a huge variety of price estimates, too, with several no-reserve vehicles rubbing shoulders with a Ferrari estimated to hit £240,000.

(Silverstone/PA)

A particular highlight is the presence of three – count them – Lotus Carltons. These incredible 90s super-saloons were based on the Vauxhall/Opel Carlton and featured a 3.6-litre six-cylinder engine that put out a remarkable 377bhp. Estimates for these three range from £28,000 for a 1993 model with nearly 100,000 miles on the clock, up to £65,000 for a 1992 model with 41,960 miles.

Our @RaceRetro_ catalogue has an array of Fords; from race ready models, concours winning cars to a recommissioning project, there's something for every #Ford fan. To bid, you can attend in person, bid on the phone or online, or leave a commission bid: https://t.co/dMnIYUkYJU pic.twitter.com/VranfcHLpa — Silverstone Auctions (@silverstoneauc) February 20, 2019

The most expensive lot in the auction is set to be an original UK model of the 1972 Ferrari Dino 246GT Coupe. Fully certified by Ferrari’s classic division, and benefitting from a new interior, it’s set to make over £240,000 at the auction.

Another interesting edition is an unused factory prototype of the Peugeot 207 THP Spider racer. One of only two in the UK, its bespoke bodywork hid a 175bhp engine and the whole package weighed in at just 720kg. It’s estimated at just £22,000.

(Silverstone Auctions/PA)

We’re smitten with a rare six-cylinder Series 3 Land Rover, estimated to reach £18,000 and fitted out as a tow truck complete with winch and crane at the rear. With only three previous owners, it’s close to fully restored, with the work carried out to an incredibly high standard and just a few jobs left to do.

There are far too many lots to mention them all here, but the full catalogue is available to view on the Silverstone Auctions website.