Menu

Advertising

Cupra Formentor concept car could become brand’s first standalone model

Motors | Published:

High-performance hybrid coupe-crossover offers ‘the benefits of a performance car with the qualities of an SUV’

Cupra, Seat’s performance spin-off-brand, has revealed a concept that could become the brand’s first standalone machine.

The Cupra Formentor follows on from the Cupra Ateca — a rebadged version of the Seat Ateca with a performance makeover. It marks Cupra’s first anniversary as a standalone brand.

Named after a Mallorcan peninsula, the Formentor takes styling cues from the Seat 20V20 concept, displayed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015. It features a lower and sleeker silhouette than many SUVs, giving it a ‘coupe-crossover’ profile with a sloping roofline and a beltline that sharply rises at the rear.

Pronounced haunches and a full-width taillight treatment characterise the rear, while quad exhaust pipes show off its performance aspirations.

Under the skin lies what Cupra calls a ‘high-performance plug-in hybrid’ powertrain. It utilises a petrol engine of undisclosed capacity mated to an electric motor, giving the system a total output of 242bhp. The whole setup is mated to a DSG transmission.

It’s capable of just under 30 miles on electric power alone, and Cupra claims that the vehicle will perform ‘majestically’ under any conditions thanks to a locking differential and Dynamic Chassis Control.

(Cupra/PA)

The Formentor displays Cupra’s ambition to offer both premium quality and high performance rather than just the latter. To that end, it features a luxurious interior featuring a similar 10-inch floating infotainment display to Seat’s Tarraco. Leather-clad bucket seats, dark chrome accents and a fully digital cockpit are all premium touches.

The Formentor will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, which runs from March 7-17. It’s expected to preview an eventual production model.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News