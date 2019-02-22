Cupra Formentor concept car could become brand’s first standalone model

Cupra, Seat’s performance spin-off-brand, has revealed a concept that could become the brand’s first standalone machine.

The Cupra Formentor follows on from the Cupra Ateca — a rebadged version of the Seat Ateca with a performance makeover. It marks Cupra’s first anniversary as a standalone brand.

Named after a Mallorcan peninsula, the Formentor takes styling cues from the Seat 20V20 concept, displayed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015. It features a lower and sleeker silhouette than many SUVs, giving it a ‘coupe-crossover’ profile with a sloping roofline and a beltline that sharply rises at the rear.

Pronounced haunches and a full-width taillight treatment characterise the rear, while quad exhaust pipes show off its performance aspirations.

Under the skin lies what Cupra calls a ‘high-performance plug-in hybrid’ powertrain. It utilises a petrol engine of undisclosed capacity mated to an electric motor, giving the system a total output of 242bhp. The whole setup is mated to a DSG transmission.

It’s capable of just under 30 miles on electric power alone, and Cupra claims that the vehicle will perform ‘majestically’ under any conditions thanks to a locking differential and Dynamic Chassis Control.

(Cupra/PA)

The Formentor displays Cupra’s ambition to offer both premium quality and high performance rather than just the latter. To that end, it features a luxurious interior featuring a similar 10-inch floating infotainment display to Seat’s Tarraco. Leather-clad bucket seats, dark chrome accents and a fully digital cockpit are all premium touches.

The Formentor will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, which runs from March 7-17. It’s expected to preview an eventual production model.