Peugeot to unveil high-performance hybrid 508 Sport at Geneva

Peugeot’s engineers have come up with a sportier hybrid 508.

The French manufacturer has already unveiled a hybrid version of the saloon, but the Geneva Motor Show will see the debut of the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered concept.

More powerful than anything currently in the brand’s line-up, it uses a 197bhp petrol engine mated to twin electric motors – 110bhp on the front axle and 200bhp on the rear – for a combined power output of 400Nm and 500Nm of torque.

That endows the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered with four-wheel drive and impressive performance – 0-60mph is dealt with in just over four seconds, while its top speed is a limited 155mph.

With an 11.8kWh battery pack and plug-in capability, the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered is capable of up to 31 miles on battery power alone and produces a WLTP CO2 emissions figure of just 49g/km.

Enhanced aerodynamics help improve performance, with the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered gaining a 3D-printed front valance designed to direct air towards the radiator and rear diffuser. Winglets on the quarter panels help smooth the air over the car.

The colour scheme comprises a base layer of Selenium Grey with accents in the rather brilliantly named Kryptonite green. That pairing extends to the interior, with Alcantara used in abundance across the dash, steering wheel and headlining, with Kryptonite stitching and panels on the dash.

Peugeot chief executive Jean-Philippe Imparato said: “Electrification provides a marvellous opportunity to develop new driving sensations. We are creating a ‘neo-performance’ . . . new features, new territories, new challenges – sheer pleasure for only 49g of CO2/km.”

The 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered, which will go on show on March 7, previews Peugeot’s plans for electrification, which include a pure EV or hybrid model of every model it sells by 2023. It will be displayed at Geneva alongside the previously announced 508 and 3008 plug-in hybrids.