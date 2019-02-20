Driver leaves vehicle parked in midair on hilly rural lane

A Volkswagen driver puzzled locals around South Devon with a truly impressive piece of parking that saw their car left teetering on three wheels.

The vehicle, a VW Touran, was parked on a sharply-sloping corner on Manor Road, near Newton Abbot in South Devon. The image was shared on a Facebook page, Proper Spotted Kingsteignton, where commenters were surprisingly quick to leap to the driver’s defence.

The road leads to a trading estate, and reportedly becomes congested very easily at busy times of the day.

“That is a very dodgy bit of narrow gauge road,” one local commented. “I have often been myself… but usually park down the hill and walk up the lane.”

Another commented: “The road suddenly slopes away, it’s very dangerous and has been like it for years. About time the highways agency fixed it.”

Others were less sympathetic, asking: “Why would anyone leave their car like that?” and “How the driver has done this I’ll never know.”

It doesn’t appear to be an isolated case either, with one local saying: “Someone did it last week outside the old people’s home as well – nutters.”

Devon’s lanes are notoriously narrow and steep in places, but this particular stretch appears to be pretty dreadful if drivers are forced to park on three wheels.