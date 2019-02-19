Porsche turns Le Mans-winning 919 race car tyres into vinyl records

Porsche’s 2017 Le Mans-winning race car tyres have been turned into vinyl records that celebrate its 24-hour endurance race victories in 24 minutes.

The 24 Minutes of Le Mans limited run tells about those involved in the German manufacturer’s success at the world-famous event, featuring narration by the likes of Wolfgang Porsche – grandson of the firm’s founder Ferdinand Porsche – and double Le Mans winner Hans-Joachim Stuck.

Just 200 of them have been made from the shredded tyres, with numbers 1 to 24 being auctioned online on February 24.

The single-sided records are made from Michelin racing slicks used on the Porsche 919 Hybrid, which took victory three consecutive times from 2015 to 2017. The LMP1 contender also won each World Endurance Championship season for the same period.

Proceeds from the auctioned records will be going to French charity Loisirs Pluriel, which supports disabled children. Alongside the physical records, the 24 Minutes of Le Mans series is available to listen to via streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Soundcloud.

Porsche has been the most dominant force in Le Mans history. The firm has taken 19 triumphs, with 16 of them in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s before it temporarily bowed out of the prototype class after winning the 1998 race. It returned with the 919 in 2014.