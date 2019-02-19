Fastest man on Pendine Sands plans to set record again in a car

Holding a British land speed record of any kind is an impressive achievement — but it’s not enough for one racer, who wants to become the first person to take two within a year.

Zef Eisenberg took the record for fastest production motorbike on Pendine Sands in May 2018, reaching 201.5mph on a heavily-modified Suzuki Hayabusa. More impressively, he achieved that having been involved in a 230mph motorcycle crash in 2016 that left him hospitalised for three months, and wheelchair-bound for three more.

Eisenberg also holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest turbine-powered motorcycle ride, reaching 227.5mph in May 2015 on a motorbike powered by a Rolls-Royce engine typically found in a helicopter.

Now, he’s planning to get behind the wheel of a 1,200bhp Porsche 911 Turbo S in an effort to break the 200mph barrier again and take the crown of fastest car on sand. If successful on the planned date of April 6, he’ll become the first person to achieve a British land speed record in both a car and on a bike within a 12-month period.

For good measure, Eisenberg, founder of sports nutrition brand Maximuscle, will also be doing another run on his record-setting Hayabusa over the weekend.

He said: “I’m well known for setting records on bikes, so people started asking me why not cars?”

“I’ve well and truly caught the speed addiction. It’s in my blood. Each run itself might only be between 25 and 40 seconds, but a new record is just the icing on the cake, after years of research and experimentation. Those who are addicted to speed, will understand.

“It’s all about the quest to overcome the challenge and battle the laws of physics.”

Pendine Sands has long been a favourite for adrenaline junkies looking to break speed records. The first land-speed record set on the Welsh beach was in 1924, when Malcom Campbell drove a Sunbeam 350HP to 146.16mph.