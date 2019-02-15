Bentley Bentayga Speed lays claim to ‘world’s fastest production SUV’

Bentley has released a new high-performance version of its Bentayga, boldly claiming it to be the fastest SUV on the market.

The Bentayga Speed follows on from other Bentley Speed models in boasting increased performance, with its 6.0-litre W12 engine now producing 626bhp — up from 600bhp in the standard car — with torque remaining at 900Nm.

The new #Bentayga Speed. Discover the world's fastest SUV: https://t.co/C6hxXDvTp7 Available to order in all markets except EU28, Switzerland, Norway, Ukraine, Turkey, Israel and Vietnam. Available to order in those markets in Q2 2019. Not sold in mainland China. pic.twitter.com/fEcFgnFxui — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) February 14, 2019

With that power delivered to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, 0-60mph comes 0.1 seconds faster at 3.7 seconds, with top speed increased from 187mph to 190mph — 0.5mph more than the Lamborghini Urus to make this the fastest SUV on sale. Just.

Helping to keep a lid on the extra performance is a set of new carbon ceramic brakes, which deliver 6,000Nm of stopping power along with a 20kg weight saving over regular iron units.

(PA

Exterior tweaks to Bentayga Speed include the addition of 22-inch alloy wheels, dark-tinted headlights, darkened grille surrounds and a rear spoiler.

Don’t mistake this Bentayga for a stripped-out performance special, though — all the luxuries to expect from a Bentley are present. That means a whole suite of upholstery options inside the cabin (including Alcantara for the first time on the SUV), 22-way electric seats with a massaging function, rear seat entertainment packages and mood lighting.

(PA)

The Bentley Bentayga Speed will be making a public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, before going on sale later this year. Expect to hear more on pricing and full specifications following that.