Audi to unveil Q4 e-tron Concept at Geneva Motor Show

Audi is set to reveal a Q4 e-tron Concept at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

Said to show how the firm views the future of vehicle technology, it is set to enter production in late 2020 or early 2021 and will likely be offered as a coupe-style variant of the Q3 currently on sale.



Little in the way of technical details has been revealed for the SUV, but the ‘e-tron’ name implies it will use some form of electrified powertrain, be that hybrid or all-electric. Initial sketches show a sleek design, with typical Audi details such as a large grille and slim LEDs. An illuminated ‘e-tron’ logo is also present.

A drawing of the cabin suggests it will feature two large screens and a radical dashboard design, although as is the way with concept cars it’s not clear if they will make it to series production.

(Audi)

Audi is no stranger to SUVs, currently offering six types from the compact Q2 to the large Q8, as well as the fully electric e-tron. The addition of the Q4 would make the firm’s number of offerings equal to that of long-time rival BMW.

Expect to see the concept on March 5, when the Geneva Motor Show opens to the press.