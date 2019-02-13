Honda gives first look at electric vehicle prototype interior

Honda has given a glimpse of what to expect from its upcoming electric vehicle prototype with a new photo of the car’s interior.

Forming the cabin in what the firm calls its ‘new compact electric vehicle prototype’, the layout shows a full-width dashboard with wood trim. Destined for a full reveal at the Geneva Motor Show next month, the car is set to take inspiration from the Urban EV Concept launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017.

Futuristic vibes this weekend with the latest interpretation of our #UrbanEV concept. pic.twitter.com/A1oGdVfxnI — Honda UK (@Honda_UK) January 26, 2019

The interior appears to follow relatively retro design style with a large open dashboard, and a simple two-spoke steering wheel. The wheel does, however, incorporate a multitude of control for functions such as cruise control and the media functions. It appears to be heated, too.

We aim to tease. Another glimpse into our upcoming #EV. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ecqLpxUauf — Honda UK (@Honda_UK) February 13, 2019

The main screen shows charging and battery functions, with icons for other areas of the infotainment, like smartphone connectivity and navigation, visible in the picture. A physical rotary controller for the volume is visible below the screen, sitting alongside the ‘home’, on/off and illumination level controls.

There hasn’t been any official launch date revealed for the vehicle, though more details are likely to be announced at the car’s full reveal on March 5.