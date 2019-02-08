Mazda reveals striking MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition

Mazda has lifted the lid on a special 30th Anniversary Edition of its popular MX-5.

Celebrating three decades since the launch of the original MX-5, the 30th Anniversary Edition. Just 3,000 models will be sold globally – and the UK has been allocated 600 units from that figure.

Revealed at the Chicago Motor Show, the limited-run model benefits from a striking Racing Orange body paint, contrasting the forged aluminium Rays wheels developed exclusively for the model.

(Mazda)

Orange brake callipers complement the car’s exterior shade, and UK models benefit from performance Brembo front brakes, too.

130,000

Inside, you’ll find a variety of accents matching the body colour on areas such as the seats, dashboard and steering wheel, while Alcantara has been used on the door trim and instrument panel.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda Motors UK managing director, said: “In the three decades since the launch of the original model over 130,000 Mazda MX-5s have been sold in the UK. This is a sports car that has resonated with enthusiastic British drivers ever since its debut and four generations on it’s as popular as ever.

“Along the way, it has remained true to the original principle of being an affordable, lightweight and above all fun-to-drive roadster. Today it is the very essence of the Jinba Ittai driver-and-car-as-one philosophy that goes into every Mazda.”

Advertising

Of the UK’s allocation of 600 cars, 400 will be traditional convertibles and the remaining 200 will be RF models – or ‘retractable fastback’. Prices will start at £28,096 for the soft-top, and £28,895 for the RF.

30 years of driving passion led us to this. Meet the 2019 Mazda #MX5 Miata 30th Anniversary. #CAS19 pic.twitter.com/uHKc8HKRw2 — Mazda USA (@MazdaUSA) February 8, 2019

All cars get a 2.0-litre petrol engine with 181bhp driven to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. 30th Anniversary models also benefit from Bilstein dampers, a strut-brace and a limited-slip differential too.

The MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition is available to order now, and first deliveries are expected to commence this summer.