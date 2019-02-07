Volvo to recall over 12,900 UK XC60s for tailgate fault

Volvo is set to recall 12,904 UK examples of its XC60 SUV following the discovery of faulty tailgate components.

Models affected were built between 2018 and 2019, and could see tailgate lifting arms freeze under ‘certain conditions’ in sub-zero temperatures. Should this occur, it could cause noise to be created from the components, or worse, a loss of function and a risk of separation under operation.

Volvo has issued the recall voluntarily, saying in a statement: “Volvo never compromises on safety; this is a voluntary recall that we have carried out to prevent future problems.”. It’s believed around 167,000 cars globally are affected by the issue.

It’s not the first recall the Swedish car manufacturer has issued this year. In January, it was announced that 200,000 diesel cars were to be called back by the firm over fears cracks could form in engine fuel lines and cause spillage. 30,777 cars in the UK are said to be affected, although there has been no reports of damage or injuries relating to this fault.