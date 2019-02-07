Honda to cut hundreds of temporary jobs at Swindon plant

Honda is to lay off hundreds of temporary staff at its Swindon factory.

In a statement, the manufacturer said: “From February 2019, production volumes at Honda of the UK Manufacturing will reduce to 570 cars per day, which is broadly in line with our original plan. Our resourcing model includes the use of Fixed Term Contracts, which enables us to remain agile and react to market demands.

“As a result of the reduction in production volumes, we have reviewed our resource requirements for the remainder of this financial year, and the following year, and confirmed the end dates of some employees on Fixed Term Contracts.

“This reduction in volume will not have any impact on our permanent resource levels, and is in line with our current production plans.”

The Unite union estimates that around 300 staff out of the 3,400 people currently employed at the Swindon plant will be affected.

It comes in the wake of an announcement by the company last month that it would be shutting the Swindon plant for six days in April to prepare for any disruptions caused post-Brexit.