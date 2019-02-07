High-spec Renault Captur S joins crossover line-up

A new high-spec trim level has joined the Renault Captur line-up, bringing a stylish new edge to the crossover.

S grade slots between the range-topping GT Line and mid-spec Iconic offerings, boasting strong equipment levels.

The headline addition is an Alcantara upholstery. A material often reserved for more expensive machinery, the Captur S deploys it on the seats with red contrast stitching, while the steering wheel, handbrake and gear lever are wrapped in leather.

Other new inclusions inside the car are aluminium pedals for a racier feel, along with red accents around the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other standard equipment includes satellite navigation and DAB radio, plus automatic wipers and headlights.

Exterior changes arrive to make the S grade stand out amongst the Captur line-up. Lower door accents are finished in grey, as are both the front and rear skidplates. This trim also benefits from an exclusive 17-inch alloy wheel design.

Six body colours options are available on the Captur S — namely Ivory, Diamond Black, Arctic White, Flame Red, Mercury and Oyster Grey — with each available with a black roof and door mirror caps for no extra cost.

Powertrain options from the rest of the range carry over here. That means a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 89bhp is joined by two petrol units — a 1.2-litre producing 128bhp and a 1.3-litre developing 148bhp respectively.

Pricing for the Renault Captur S begins at £19,875, with first showroom deliveries to begin later this month.