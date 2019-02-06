Lagonda All-Terrain Concept set for Geneva Motor Show reveal

Aston Martin subsidiary brand Lagonda will reveal the first glimpse of its next production car at the Geneva Motor Show next month with the All-Terrain Concept.

Teased in a new image, the concept will serve as the basis of Lagonda’s first zero-emissions vehicle. It’s said to take inspiration from the Vision Concept unveiled at Geneva last year, so expect a sleek, elegant design and a luxurious cabin on this new machine.

“Looking forward to unveiling the new Lagonda All-Terrain Concept at the Geneva International Motor Show next month!” @astonmartin #TheWonderOfTravel pic.twitter.com/IZHTVYOC8I — Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) February 6, 2019

The preview picture doesn’t give too much away, although a large silhouette is visible with a prominent gold strip heading up the front fascia. Also visible is the Lagonda logo, which compromises mostly of text — with a stylised ‘O’ standing out.

Based on the All-Terrain name, it’s fair to assume this machine will be designed with off-road functionality in mind.

No exact confirmation has been given on powertrain details at this stage, but it has been confirmed as all-electric. This fits firmly with Lagonda’s plan to become an entirely zero-emissions brand, starting from 2021 when a production version of the All-Terrain Concept hits the roads.

(Lagonda)

Lagonda’s last production car was the extremely limited-run Taraf, with just 200 examples of that luxury saloon made. Each had a starting price of £685k — although many have since exchanged hands on the used market for over £1m.

As well as the Lagonda production car, Aston Martin is also developing a performance SUV to feature under its own wing. The DBX is set to be revealed later this year, and will be built at a new facility in St Athan, Wales.