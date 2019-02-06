Audi releases updated TT RS Coupe and Roadster

Audi has unveiled refreshed versions of its TT RS Coupe and Roadster models.

Representing a facelift halfway through the compact sports car’s life cycle, the edit brings minor tweaks to the exterior and interior of the TT.

The front air intakes have been made larger, while the look of the rear wing has been tweaked too. That wing sits above a newly designed diffuser, which lies in between large oval tailpipes.

(Audi)

The TT RS also benefits from new exterior colours, including Kyalami green, Pulse orange and Turbo blue.

Power output has remained unchanged, however. A 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine provides drive, sending 395bhp to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Performance figures are unaffected as a result; the Coupe will hit 60mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds, slightly quicker than the Roadster’s claimed time of 3.7 seconds.

(Audi)

Both can hit a top speed of 155mph, though this can be raised to 174mph via an optional performance package.

Inside, the TT RS retains Audi’s Virtual Cockpit system, though it has been updated to include the firm’s latest voice control technology, as well as additional connectivity options. Additional trim pieces have been added to the cabin too, breathing new life into the interior.

UK prices for the updated TT RS Coupe and Roadster have yet to be announced, though we’d expect them to be slightly higher than the £55,000 base price asked for the pre-facelifted car.