Toyota Prius swerving across three lanes of traffic gets a nasty surprise

A Toyota Prius driver who dangerously swerved across traffic was left red-faced after an unmarked police car saw the whole thing.

Footage captured on dashcam shows the Prius veering from lane 1 to lane 3 – as the furious driver of the camera car swears heavily at them. The incident reportedly happened on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts, USA.

The Prius’ elation at getting ahead of traffic was short-lived, however. The driver of the vehicle from which the incident was record begins to laugh, and an unmarked police car drives into frame with its blue lights blazing, ready to pull the car over.

The hybrid makes a vain attempt to escape the police by immediately exiting the highway but is quickly followed by the cruiser. The camera car doesn’t follow, so what happens next is a mystery.

In the video description, the publisher speculates that the Prius driver’s erratic manoeuvre might have signalled that they were on the run from the law.