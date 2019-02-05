New 542bhp Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography announced

A flagship new Range Rover Velar has been revealed, packing a powerful supercharged engine.

The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition features a 5.0-litre V8 engine with 542bhp and 680Nm of torque, which combine to push the Velar from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 170mph.

The car also benefits from upgraded brakes and suspension to ensure that the Velar rides and comes to a stop just as effectively as it accelerates.

Rawdon Glover, managing director, Jaguar Land Rover UK, said: “The Range Rover Velar strikes a perfect balance between go-anywhere practicality, dynamic performance and relaxing comfort. By enhancing the luxury and dynamic characteristics even further we have created the pinnacle of the Velar range.”

Enhanced by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations department, the Velar has been overhauled in order to offer a more dynamic drive than its more conventionally-powered stablemates. Even the all-wheel-drive system has been recalibrated in order for it to better deploy the engine’s power.

News: at Land Rover we’re about offering customers a balanced powertrain portfolio. Diesels, MHEVs, PHEVs, BEVs…. So here’s a 550HP V8 Velar #SVAutobiography pic.twitter.com/QIl9WPCSuy — Richard Agnew (@theragers) February 5, 2019

Exterior changes have been applied to the Velar too. A new front bumper houses larger air intakes, while a revised rear bumper and new quad exhaust finishers can be found at the rear. New lightweight 21-inch alloy wheels sit on all four corners.

Inside, you’ll find perforated and quilted seats with 20-way adjustability, fitted alongside a sports steering wheel and aluminium gear shift paddles.

Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover, said: “Our continued evolution is driven by a relentless focus on creating highly desirable vehicles our customers will love for life. The new Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition amplifies the highly desirable nature of the 2018 World Car Design winner by introducing a compelling combination of heightened performance and luxury.”

The new Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is priced from £86,120.