Mountune introduces new 395bhp performance upgrade for Ford Focus RS

Ford Focus RS owners looking for more oomph from their hot hatch can turn to Mountune and its new m400R package.

Succeeding the independent tuning house’s m400 upgrade, the new electronic kit optimises its predecessor with more engine mapping options while also making its uprated power output more useable.

Exact performance figures for the upgrade have not been detailed. That said, with 395bhp and 560Nm on-tap for Focus RS’ fitted with the m400R kit — up from 345bhp and 470Nm on the standard car — it’s likely to decimate the original 4.5 second 0-60mph time while also nudging up its 165mph top speed.

Further still, a m400X package is available for those wanting to turn take the RS even further. It doesn’t bring any extra punch, but instead adjusts power and torque curves to deliver sheer performance above everything else.

Owners of the original m400 kit can upgrade to m400R for free. Otherwise, both the R and X packages can be purchased for £595 directly from Mountune.

Although Mountune will be a well-known name amongst die-hard Ford enthusiasts, for most it may be an unfamiliar brand. The firm is renowned for its upgrade kits designed for a number of the American manufacturer’s models – mainly the Focus and Fiesta – and even offers some of its minor remapping options available through Ford dealers without voiding the original manufacturer warranty.