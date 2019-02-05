Biker hits car while riding through amber light – but who’s to blame?

Dashcam footage of an accident at a junction has divided the internet, with viewers disagreeing on who’s to blame.

The clip shows an incident in Stockwell, London, where a car turning right is suddenly hit by a motorbike coming through the junction.

Viewers are unclear whether it’s the car driver’s fault, for turning across the bike’s path, or the biker’s fault for riding through an amber light at high speed.

The clip shows a Toyota Prius slowing to allow another vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa, to turn right at the junction. The bike appears to the camera car’s left, appearing to have ridden down the bicycle lane.

Riding through the junction at high speed, the Vauxhall can’t get out of the way quickly enough and the two collide, with the biker falling off into the road. Luckily, they were unscathed, with the Facebook user who posted the clip saying “Nobody hurt. Everyone walked away. Could have been very different though.”

She also added some words of advice, saying: “Don’t speed up on amber. Check for oncoming traffic in the other lane. Don’t dawdle on a junction.”

Blame is being apportioned to three parties in the clip – the Vauxhall Corsa, the motorbike, and the Toyota Prius which allowed the Corsa to turn against its right of way.

A spokesperson for IAM Roadsmart agreed, telling Deadline News: “As ever the blame is shared between the rider and the driver. The rider is going too fast and should have identified the hazard that might happen ahead of them at a junction. “

“The driver turning right should also have exercised more care that a vehicle of some sort might emerge from the cycle lane. Good urban driving is all about observation and anticipation. Things don’t happen suddenly if you use those key skills.”