Menu

Advertising

Mercedes-AMG GT receives facelift for 2019

Motors | Published:

Both coupe and roadster models have been updated

The GT range has been given a facelift

Mercedes-AMG has updated its GT sports car, with both Coupe and Roadster specifications receiving a refresh for 2019.

A range of exterior styling touches have been applied to the models, as well as high-performance LED headlights and new exhaust tailpipes.

Both Coupe and Roadster make use of the same turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine. Base GT Coupe and Roadster models push out 469bhp and 630Nm of torque, and are priced from £104,130 and £115,730 respectively.

Mid-spec GT S models, meanwhile, are priced from £117,430 for the Coupe and £129,030 for the Roadster, while power outputs are boosted to 514bhp and 670Nm for both. It means a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds for each car, while the top speeds sit at 193mph for the Coupe and 191mph for the Roadster.

Finally, range-topping GT C models get a power hike up to 549bhp and 680Nm of torque. The price is hiked too, up to £132,630 for the Coupe, and £144,230 for the Roadster. Performance is brisk; 0-60mph takes 3.5 seconds, while the Coupe has a top speed of 197mph. The Roadster, meanwhile, tops out at 196mph.

Both Roadster and Coupe models have been updated
(Mercedes-AMG)

All cars feature LED high performance headlamps with adaptive high beam assist as standard, as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 19-inch AMG twin-spoke design alloy wheels. A full AMG performance exhaust system is also fitted for no extra cost.

GT S cars benefit from an electronic rear limited-slip differential, as well ten-spoke AMG alloy wheels and adjustable dampers. GT C models receive rear axle steering, a keyless go package and a full Burmester premium sound system.

All models of the new Mercedes-AMG GT are available to order now, and first deliveries are expected to commence in May.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News