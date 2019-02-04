Mercedes-AMG GT receives facelift for 2019

Mercedes-AMG has updated its GT sports car, with both Coupe and Roadster specifications receiving a refresh for 2019.

A range of exterior styling touches have been applied to the models, as well as high-performance LED headlights and new exhaust tailpipes.

Both Coupe and Roadster make use of the same turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine. Base GT Coupe and Roadster models push out 469bhp and 630Nm of torque, and are priced from £104,130 and £115,730 respectively.

Limitations are in your head. Endless possibilities are in the Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster. [Csn: 11.5 l/100km | CO2: 262 g/km] pic.twitter.com/z3JwjROYk6 — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) January 29, 2019

Mid-spec GT S models, meanwhile, are priced from £117,430 for the Coupe and £129,030 for the Roadster, while power outputs are boosted to 514bhp and 670Nm for both. It means a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds for each car, while the top speeds sit at 193mph for the Coupe and 191mph for the Roadster.

Finally, range-topping GT C models get a power hike up to 549bhp and 680Nm of torque. The price is hiked too, up to £132,630 for the Coupe, and £144,230 for the Roadster. Performance is brisk; 0-60mph takes 3.5 seconds, while the Coupe has a top speed of 197mph. The Roadster, meanwhile, tops out at 196mph.

(Mercedes-AMG)

All cars feature LED high performance headlamps with adaptive high beam assist as standard, as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 19-inch AMG twin-spoke design alloy wheels. A full AMG performance exhaust system is also fitted for no extra cost.

GT S cars benefit from an electronic rear limited-slip differential, as well ten-spoke AMG alloy wheels and adjustable dampers. GT C models receive rear axle steering, a keyless go package and a full Burmester premium sound system.

All models of the new Mercedes-AMG GT are available to order now, and first deliveries are expected to commence in May.