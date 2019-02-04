High-specification BMW 8 Series First Edition launched

BMW has announced a limited-edition version of its 8 Series Coupe. Named the M850i xDrive First Edition, it’s based on high-specification M Performance trim but features a bespoke finish.

The model will be limited to just 400 units worldwide, with each car receiving an individually numbered ‘First Edition’ plaque on the dashboard to denote its place in the build queue.

Under the skin, the First Edition model will be mechanically identical to the standard M850i xDrive – retaining that car’s 4.4-litre V8 engine. Thanks to twin turbos, it pushes out an impressive 523bhp and is capable of 0-60mph in just 3.5 seconds. Top speed is an electronically limited 155mph.

(BMW/PA)

To mark it out from standard 8 Series, the First Edition gains BMW Individual paintwork in ‘Frozen Barcelona Blue’ metallic, as well as a glossy finish for the grille frame and window surrounds. Black tailpipe trims and bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels also feature.

A carbon roof package is available as an optional extra.

Inside, the First Edition gains bespoke leather trim in white and blue – the latter shade featuring on the steering wheel and Alcantara roof lining. Dashboard trim is finished in Piano Black, while the gear selector, stop/start button and iDrive controller are finished in illuminated cut glass.

Specification is as generous as you’d expect, being based on the high-level M Performance model – so all cars get a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, fully digital dials, adaptive cruise and climate control and electrically operated seats.

Pricing information for the First Edition hasn’t yet been announced, but expect a premium over the standard car’s £100,045 starting price.