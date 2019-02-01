Low-speed bump in the snow results in a hilarious reaction from Canadian driver

Low-speed bumps are not an uncommon occurrence in snowy road conditions, but footage has emerged showing the priceless reaction from one unfortunate driver.

The video, said to have been recorded in Monterey, Canada, gives a view from the dashboard of a Subaru WRX approaching a stop sign. At the sign is already a stationary van waiting to merge into traffic ahead.

(YouTube)

Although the driver of the Subaru approaches at a seemingly safe speed, the car fails to cope with the difficult conditions. The brakes on the all-wheel-drive vehicle seem to lock up on the slippery surface, and the driver then tries to apply the handbrake as well in an effort to bring the car to a halt.

It’s at this point he can be heard saying ‘no no no no no’ as the inevitable is realised. The Subaru makes contact with the van at a walking pace, resulting in a burst of “OOOOOH NOOOOOO. NOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Warning: explicit language

Nobody appears to have been hurt in the incident and damage to the car is unclear — although the same maybe can’t be said for the emotions of the driver. It at least serves as a reminder to take extra care in frosty conditions.