Driving should be taught in school, say young motorists

Young motorists believe driving should be taught as part of the school curriculum, according to a new survey.

When quizzed by Young Driver, a provider of driving lessons under 17s, 44 per cent of 1,000 motorists under the age of 25 agreed with the sentiment — with 39 per cent believing that not knowing how to drive closes avenues of opportunity later in life.

The same study says one in five motorists would be unable to do their jobs if they didn’t hold a driving licence — equalling around 6.25 million people in the UK that hold a driving licence.

Young Driver also found that holding a driving licence gives younger people a boost in confidence. Over half of respondents, 53 per cent, said passing their driving test gave them a huge lift, while 44 per cent also added that being able to drive boosts their self-esteem.

Laura White, marketing manager for Young Driver, said: “Driving is a useful skill, which can open up a world of opportunities which might otherwise be impossible. But even beyond that, it also has the ability to give people a sense of freedom and confidence.

“As our research shows, it can be hard for young people to get that self-confidence in the modern world, but this is something they can feel a real, genuine sense of achievement at.”