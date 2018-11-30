Power to the people! Thousands of electric car chargers to be installed at Tesco stores

The largest retail network of electric car chargers is to be rolled out across Tesco stores nationwide.

Charging bays will be installed at Tesco’s largest Extra and Superstore car parks, with 600 outlets to benefit from the boost. It will create 2,400 EV bays – a 14 per cent increase in the number of public charging slots.

Who’s ready for 2,400 new charging bays? ? We’ve partnered with @Tesco & @Volkswagen to bring you EV charging at 600 selected Tesco Extra & Superstore car parks, all powered by #PodPoint. To find out more about this incredible news head over to the blog: https://t.co/duyCpMkYfK — Pod Point (@Pod_Point) November 30, 2018

By 2020, both fast and rapid chargers are set to be installed at the sites by Pod Point – the UK’s largest independent operator of rapid chargers

Volkswagen has spearheaded this charging initiative as it aims to ramp up the infrastructure for EVs ahead of the launch of its new family of all-electric models – to be called ‘ID’. The first of them to go on sale will be a new Golf-sized hatchback, to be followed by an electric saloon, MPV and crossover. VW has ambitions to sell one million electric cars a year by 2025.

(VW/PA)

Erik Fairbairn, chief executive of Pod Point, said: “This agreement is a monumental day for electric vehicle drivers. It is a massive leap forward for the UK and a significant step in our mission to put a Pod Point everywhere you park.”

Since the government’s Road to Zero announcement that all new cars registered from 2040 need to be “effectively zero emission” – meaning they can’t just run on petrol or diesel – there has been an increased push from charging providers and vehicle manufacturers to build up the infrastructure and viability of electric vehicles to meet this deadline.