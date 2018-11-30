Increased power and weight limit added to Category A motorcycle test bikes

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is changing the rules for bikes eligible to be used for the category A full motorcycle test.

Set to be introduced on December 31, the new rules will see the power output of test bikes raised from 40kW to 50kW (67.1bhp), while a new minimum kerb weight of 180kg will also be brought in.

It means that many bikes currently used by test schools will no longer be available.

Bikes such as the Harley-Davidson Street 750 can’t meet the required power output, and it’s the same story for the Triumph Speedmaster and Street Cup.

One of the most popular training school bike choices, the KTM 690 Duke, will also no longer qualify. Though it meets the required power output, it is around 30kg under the stated weight limit.

A full list of the motorcycles which can no longer be used is available on the DVSA website.