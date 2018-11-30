Final Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS rolls off production line

Production of Porsche’s ‘991’ 911 is about to end, and the final version of one of its most popular variants has rolled off the line — the Lego Technic GT3 RS.

Launched in 2016, this 1:8 scale model kit consists of 2,704 pieces and features highly detailed features such as its aerodynamic bodywork, replica dashboard, functional gearbox — and even a moveable rear wing.

(Porsche)

The final kits have now been made though, with production ending to make way for a series of yet-to-be-confirmed sets in 2019. The last machine joined its 911 stablemates on Porsche’s Zuffenhausen build line before posing with an identically specified, life-sized GT3 RS.

Sets can still be bought in selected retailers while stocks last, with a price tag of £259.99.

(Porsche)

If you miss out though, you could opt for another Lego Technic machine released this year. The Bugatti Chiron has also received the brick treatment, with that particular set consisting of 3,599 pieces. Like the Porsche, it features a working engine and moveable rear wing, along with a tiny luggage set for when your Lego driver decides to take a weekend away.

Feeling particularly brave? Why not have a crack at replicating Lego’s full-sized Bugatti Chiron too — the first ever driveable brick-built car. Be prepared to sink a lot of time and money in though, with the machine requiring over a million Technic elements and 13,438 man-hours to produce.