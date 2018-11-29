Menu

Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro revealed alongside refreshed sports car range

Published:

New range-topping AMG GT R Pro boasts more power, less weight and aggressive aerodynamics

Mercedes-AMG has revealed a new, hard-core range topper for its GT sports car range, with all options also seeing a refresh.

The AMG GT R Pro builds on the GT R, revealed in 2016, with more power, less weight and new aggressive aerodynamics.

Powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 found in other variants, the GT R Pro boasts 577bhp and 700Nm – a 28bhp and 20Nm increase. As a result, the track-orientated machine can cover the 0-60mph sprint in 3.4 seconds before going on to reach a 198mph top speed.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Helping to keep that increased power under control are a number of mechanical tweaks, including the addition of adjustable coilover and lightened torsion bars, while retuned dynamic engine and transmission mounts aim to ‘improve agility’. Mercedes-AMG has used a number of weight-saving tactics too, with carbon-fibre seats and wheels also made from the material included.

The GT R Pro’s new looks make no effort to hide this increased performance. Up front, a race car-esque front splitter now features – along with active aerodynamics – while a revised rear diffuser is also included. Adding to all this extra downforce is a new rear wing, too. Completing the package is an optional racing stripe kit, which comes in light green when paired with a selenite grey paint finish and dark grey for other colour combinations.

No word has been given on pricing just yet but expect it to be a considerable amount above the standard GT R’s £145,730 list price. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2019.

The AMG GT R Pro also debuts range-wide upgrades for the GT sports car – designed to bring it in line with the recently introduced AMG GT Four Door Coupe. A configurable 12.3-inch display replaces traditional gauges in the instrument cluster, while the central infotainment display has been upped to 10.25 inches and boasts new graphics.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Other introductions include a new steering wheel, which uses touch-sensitive buttons to control the infotainment system and instrument cluster, plus a small TFT display to show information such as chassis, rear wing and exhaust settings.

