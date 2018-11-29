Kia Soul EV makes its debut at LA Auto Show

Kia has revealed its new Soul EV at the LA Auto Show.

The all-electric crossover, which will also be available in petrol form outside Europe, is set to produce 201bhp (150kW) through its single electric motor and will have a 64kWh battery, which should give it a significant range.

(Kia)

The exact distance it can cover on a single charge has yet to be disclosed, with testing still being carried out before the official figure is published early in 2019.

The larger e-Niro, which was launched earlier this year, has a claimed range of 301 miles, so the Soul EV will likely match or surpass that figure.

Introducing the all-new, third generation, Kia Soul and Soul EV. More info here: https://t.co/MNxmUKqmnY pic.twitter.com/rTuQrXNUAZ — Kia UK PR (@KiaUKPR) November 28, 2018

Evolved styling cues ensure that the third-generation Soul is distinct from its predecessor. The model’s trademark boxy look has been retained, though, albeit with updated front and rear light designs. As with its predecessor, it has five-spoke, 17-inch wheels exclusive to the EV version of the Soul, which are designed to lower drag and increase efficiency.

The car features a smart regenerative braking system, operated by paddle shifters behind its steering wheel. The system will allow drivers to slow the car down while making use of the kinetic energy that comes from braking to gently recharge the battery, giving extra range.

Advertising

(Kia)

Inside, a 10.25-inch touchscreen comes as standard. This display supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also features integrated voice recognition technology. A full range of driving assistance systems will also add to the car’s tech prowess.

Full specifications and pricing for the Soul EV will be released in 2019, and while the car is set to become available in the first half of next year in continental Europe, it will come to the UK market a few months later.