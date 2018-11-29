Heavy-duty Jeep Gladiator pick-up revealed

A new heavy-duty pick-up truck is set to take the American market by storm – the Jeep Gladiator.

It’s the first time the firm synonymous with go-anywhere motoring has built a pick-up truck since 1992, when the Comanche went out of production. Based on the Wrangler, the Gladiator retains a similar design and its four doors but is 787mm longer than its stablemate.

The Gladiator brings both practicality and off-road capability to the table. Depending on specification, it can boast a payload of up to 726kg and a towing capacity of 3,470kg – all while offering the ability to ford water up to 30 inches deep plus ‘unmatched crawl ratios’. If true, that would give it unrivalled ability on covering seriously rough terrain.

At launch, it’ll be powered by a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine, with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel to follow in 2020. Power is sent to all four wheels through the choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Gladiator can also be optioned with a fixed hard-top roof or a removable top in either aluminium or canvas. A fold-down windscreen is even available for those wanting convertible options.

Despite its rugged nature, there are some luxury technologies. A fourth-generation ‘Uconnect’ infotainment system is available with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support on a choice of seven- or 8.4-inch displays, while Rubicon models get a forward-facing camera for better visibility in both urban and literal jungles.

The Jeep Gladiator is set to go on sale in the US next year, with plans for a global launch to begin in 2020. It hasn’t been confirmed if the UK will be included in that, however.