Audi e-tron GT Concept revealed with 2020 production planned

Audi has unveiled the latest in its line of all-electric machinery – the e-tron GT Concept, which is set for production in 2020.

The German manufacturer says the striking look will carry over into production with minimal changes, meaning its large 22-inch wheels, angular fascia and sleek silhouette should make it to the road.

(Audi)

Believed to be sharing a platform with the Porsche Taycan, the e-tron GT Concept is the latest car to be dubbed ‘four-door coupe’. With all four wheels driven by electric motors, it’s said to develop 582bhp, giving it ‘performance fit for a sports car’.

Exact figures for the car haven’t been disclosed, but Audi says it can cover the 0-60mph sprint in around 3.5 seconds before reaching 124mph in just over 12 seconds. It also says the top speed is capped at 149mph to maximise its 248-mile range.

Sports car vibe, all-electric drive. The #etronGT hits the streets in 2020. pic.twitter.com/X2YQW4mqQU — Audi (@Audi) November 28, 2018

While conceptually similar to the current A7 – boasting a similar length – the e-tron GT is 50mm lower than its counterpart, despite having its battery pack stored on the base of the car.

Charging can be done either through a traditional plug-in system or via Audi Wireless Charging, which uses a pad that the vehicle can be parked over, similar to wireless mobile phone charging.

Advertising

(Audi)

Production will be handled by Audi Sport, which is responsible for the firm’s RS models, with the honeycomb grille inspired by that particular series of machinery. First examples are expected to be built at the end of 2020, with deliveries following early in 2021.

It will be the third vehicle under the e-tron flag. Earlier this year, the firm unveiled the e-tron SUV, which is now on sale, while the yet-to-be-revealed Sportback is due in 2019. Audi has plans for 12 all-electric cars to be on sale by 2025.