2019 Toyota Prius unveiled with new AWD system

Toyota has introduced the next generation of Prius at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

This version comes with Toyota’s first intelligent, electric all-wheel drive system, as well as a new hybrid battery that is designed to perform in colder weather and new equipment. The design has also been tweaked for 2019.

The Hybrid AWD-i system uses a high-torque electric motor mounted on the rear axle to send power through the wheels when needed. It engages when pulling away up to 7mph and on wet or slippery roads up to 44mph.

Although the additional motor is mounted under the boot, storage space is only slightly infringed upon.

The exterior of the Prius features slimmer angled headlights with bi-beam LEDs, less complex grille designs and the front of the car has been raised slightly to incorporate into the lines running along the sides. The rear also has simpler lights.

Toyota is offering the Prius with two new colours – Emotional Red and Aqua Breeze – and two new wheel options, a 17-inch alloy wheel and 15-inch grey contrast wheelcaps.

(Toyota)

Equipment offerings have also been updated, with new cloth upholstery, a larger wireless charging tray, an improved head-up display to include navigation instructions and a faster Toyota Touch 2 touchscreen infotainment system that uses ‘gestures familiar from smartphone use’.

The 2019 Prius will make its European debut at the Brussels Motor Show in January. It is expected prices will remain close to the current £24,245.