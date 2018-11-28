Eighth-generation Porsche 911 revealed

Porsche has unveiled the latest incarnation of its most important model – the 911.

The eighth-generation model has been a major attraction of the LA Auto Show and features revised engines, an upgraded interior and greater efficiency all wrapped up in a classically shaped body with a familiar – although facelifted – design.

(Porsche)

Despite the refreshed styling, the new 911 has been extensively reworked under the skin. It features a significantly wider body, with 45mm of extra metal across the nose and rear wheel arches, which are now the same width across all models and house 21-inch rear wheels. The fronts are 20 inches, aiding the 911’s stance.

Agility and stability should be improved thanks to the use of more aluminium in the rear section, which aids weight distribution. A revised chassis also brings rear-wheel steering to even basic models.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Porsche 911 without a rear-mounted, flat-six engine – and that’s exactly what Porsche has installed here. The latest units are more powerful than the ones they replace, with the Carrera S debut model producing 444bhp – around 30bhp more than its predecessor.

Combined with a revised eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, 0-60mph times have tumbled by 0.4 seconds compared with the previous model – the Carrera S will perform the sprint in just 3.5 seconds. That’s shortened by a further 0.2 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package, which adds launch control, revised gearbox software and a ‘sport’ function. Top speed for the Carrera S is 191mph.

Advertising

(Porsche)

A seven-speed manual gearbox will join the range later in the year, while a standard entry-level Carrera is also likely with a lower-powered engine.

New safety kit and driving modes have been added – including the humorously named ‘Wet’ mode, intended for damp tarmac (unsurprisingly). Front collision warning and autonomous emergency braking are standard on all models, plus adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and, for the first time, a night-vision system with a thermal imaging camera.

With a much more muscular look, and a new interior featuring a 10.9-inch touchscreen monitor, the new 911 is timeless – and modern. https://t.co/YcSGFTnpnS#NewPorsche911 #timelessmachine pic.twitter.com/L6jrcwhmgl — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) November 28, 2018

Advertising

The 911’s styling has clearly evolved over the previous model, with more precise and straight-edged detailing bringing a modern edge. There are new LED matrix headlights at the front, complete with four-point daytime running lights, while the lines of the ‘frunk’ are straighter, evoking models of old. There are also new retractable door handles that sit flush with the body for improved aerodynamic efficiency when not in use.

The rear sees the addition of a full-width light bar – one of Porsche’s now-signature design features and supplemented by a pair of vertically mounted high-intensity brake lights, which sit within a full-width engine grille. Wide oval exhaust pipes complete the look.

(Porsche)

Inside, things have taken a greater leap forward. Porsche still steadfastly refuses to adopt a digital rev counter, but the 911’s other dials are now digital and configurable. The centre infotainment screen has grown to a wide 10.3 inches, while a new row of switches sits underneath, providing access to common functions. There’s also a vast new cupholder mounted just ahead of the centre armrest.

The new 911 is available to order from today, with prices kicking off from £93,110 for the Carrera S model. Deliveries will begin in the spring.