Government should give advice on choice of car fuel type, expert says

An expert in the motoring industry has called upon the Government to offer advice to consumers on which fuel type best suits their needs.

Speaking to motoring publication Auto Express, Stephen Latham, head of operations at the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA), said the government’s ‘demonisation’ of diesel left consumers confused and that there has been “no further guidance” from the Treasury.

Latham added that while many may ignore the government, some people would ‘relish’ clear guidance on what fuel type suits them.

Only NEW Diesel cars bought after 1 April 2018 will have to pay Vehicle Excise Duty at a higher rate, for the first year only. Existing cars are unaffected #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/F0J2oxTT94 — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) November 22, 2017

April 2018 tax changes saw diesel vehicles move up a band in vehicle excise duty, seeing increases ranging from £15 to £500 for some cars.

The magazine also says Latham called the government’s decision to reduce the plug-in car grant from £4,500 to £3,500 for electric vehicles while scrapping it entirely for hybrid machines a “retrograde step”.

He then suggested the funds saved by removing the grant for hybrid machines could be used to increase it for full-electric vehicles, although said hybrids are “the first step on the way to having a clean, green car” and further described the cuts as “crazy”.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the UK from 2040 onwards, although some campaign groups have called for this to be brought forward to as early as 2032.