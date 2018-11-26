Watch as trucker takes quick action to avoid huge crash

Shocking footage has captured the moment a trucker had to take swift evasive action to avoid a huge accident.

Said to have taken place along Interstate 20 in the US, which stretches 1,535 miles from Texas through to South Carolina, the video shows the truck travelling along the road with no sign of danger ahead.

Suddenly, an RV up ahead is seen swerving into the right-hand lane — with a saloon behind quickly slamming its brakes on. Then, what appears to be a pile of hay can be seen in the road, leaving the truck with no time to come to a safe

stop.

Acting quickly, the driver aims for grass separating each side of the interstate while slamming on the brakes — smashing into a barrier, which aids in bringing the HGV to a halt and preventing an even larger accident.

Where the hay bale came from is not known, but it appears as though all involved in this incident escaped without harm.