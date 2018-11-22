Facelifted Suzuki Vitara starts from £16,999

Suzuki has released full pricing and specification details for its new Vitara.

The facelifted model features a subtle design revision, updated engines and a raft of new safety features, making it the brand’s most advanced car to date.

Although the basic shape of the Vitara hasn’t been altered, several details have been sharpened and redesigned. The lower part of the front bumper now has L-shaped LED daytime running lights and vertical slats, while the rear lights have been upgraded to LED units with a new light signature.

New alloy wheels and paint colours are also available, with contrasting shades for the roof on the options list. Interior changes are limited to new seat fabrics, a softer plastic for the instrument binnacle and a colour TFT display between the dials.

(PA)

Equipment levels have been increased, though. Trim levels available are SZ4, SZ-T and SZ5, and all cars get seven airbags, alloy wheels, cruise control, climate control, four electric windows and a stereo with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

SZ-T adds larger alloys, rear privacy glass and a touchscreen audio system with navigation and smartphone connectivity, while the top-spec SZ5 nets LED headlights, suede seats, keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and a panoramic sunroof.

On the engine front, the old 1.6-litre unit has been ditched in favour of 1.0-litre or 1.4-litre ‘BoosterJet’ turbocharged petrol engines. They offer 110bhp and 138bhp respectively, good for 0-60mph in 11.3 seconds and 9.3 seconds. The 1.0-litre comes with a five-speed manual as standard, while the 1.4-litre gains a sixth ratio. Both can be specified with a six-speed automatic and AllGrip four-wheel drive.

Pricing kicks off at £16,999 for an entry-level SZ4 1.0-litre model in two-wheel-drive manual form. Opting for SZ-T adds £2,000, while an automatic gearbox costs a further £1,400. The SZ5 trim starts at £22,499 for a 1.4-litre manual model. The range tops out at £25,649 for an SZ5 1.4-litre automatic with AllGrip four-wheel drive.