Volvo plans an empty stand at LA Motor Show

Volvo Cars will show a slightly unorthodox stand at this year’s LA Motor Show press days: one without any cars on it.

The brand says that by calling the days preceding the main motor show ‘Automobility LA’ the event’s organisers have “recognised the disruption affecting our industry”. Instead of cars, Volvo will show an abstract sculpture displaying the words ‘This is not a car’ as well as interactive exhibits of the brand’s connectivity and autonomous driving technologies.

Mårten Levenstam, product strategist at Volvo, said: “We want to demonstrate that we got the memo and start a conversation about the future of automobility. So instead of bringing a concept car, we talk about the concept of a car.

We are ready to talk about tech and connected services at @AutoMobilityLa next week. Because #FutureIsMobility and we are more than a car company. — Volvo Cars (@volvocars) November 21, 2018

“We will not win the ‘car of the show’ award this year, but we are comfortable with that. Because this is not a car show.”

The brand plans to showcase its future plans for electrification – it’s previously spoken of its plans to make half of its range electric by the middle of the next decade – as well as the latest autonomous tech, previewed already on the 360c concept.

The company is also expected to demonstrate its mobility services, including its Care by Volvo subscription service and future car sharing platforms.

“Our industry is changing. Rather than just building and selling cars, we will really provide our customers with the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way,” said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive of Volvo.

“We offer our customers access to a car, including new attractive services whenever and wherever they want it.”

Volvo has so far only committed to a car-less stand at Automobility LA – the trade and press show immediately preceding the main, public LA Motor Show. It is however fair to assume that the same stand would also be used on the public days.

That’s not to say Volvo doesn’t have cars to show off. In addition to the aforementioned 360c concept, it’s recently launched the S60 saloon, V60 Cross Country estate and is still preparing the Polestar One hybrid sports car.