Mercedes-AMG to debut hardcore sports car at LA Auto Show
Porsche 911 GT3 RS rival takes inspiration from AMG’s racing efforts, and will be shown alongside range-wide updates to AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG will reveal the most extreme road-going version of the GT yet at the LA Auto Show — the R Pro.
Set to take on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Ferrari 488 Pista, the GT R Pro is said to take inspiration from AMG’s racing efforts in GT3 and GT4 categories.
Little else has been revealed about the car but an image of a heavily-camouflaged prototype shows it will sport more aggressive bodywork than the current range-topping AMG GT R.
The GT R Pro is expected to be lighter and produce more power from its turbocharged V8 engine than previously seen in a GT, and be produced in limited numbers.
The AMG GT R Pro will be joining range-wide updates for the sports car too, which ‘includes modifications to the interior and exterior that emphasise the close relationship to the 4-Door AMG GT Coupe’.
More details will be revealed at the LA Auto Show, when the car debuts on November 28, along with performance figures for the R Pro and possibly a Nürburgring time, too.
It’s not all just AMG GTs on display, though. Mercedes will also be bringing along the new GLE, A-Class and Sprinter van for public debuts in the USA. The latter of those will also be produced locally for the American market, with a dedicated facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, having begun production in September.
The LA Auto Show will take place from November 30 until December 9.
