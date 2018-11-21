Mercedes-AMG to debut hardcore sports car at LA Auto Show

Mercedes-AMG will reveal the most extreme road-going version of the GT yet at the LA Auto Show — the R Pro.

Set to take on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Ferrari 488 Pista, the GT R Pro is said to take inspiration from AMG’s racing efforts in GT3 and GT4 categories.

Little else has been revealed about the car but an image of a heavily-camouflaged prototype shows it will sport more aggressive bodywork than the current range-topping AMG GT R.

Closer to motor racing than ever before: the new Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO. World premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov 28th. Stay tuned. [Fuel consumption combined: 12.4 l /100km | CO2 emissions combined: 284 g/km | https://t.co/ntV4w0pJ6R] pic.twitter.com/3xpXpaCwju — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) November 20, 2018

The GT R Pro is expected to be lighter and produce more power from its turbocharged V8 engine than previously seen in a GT, and be produced in limited numbers.

The AMG GT R Pro will be joining range-wide updates for the sports car too, which ‘includes modifications to the interior and exterior that emphasise the close relationship to the 4-Door AMG GT Coupe’.

More details will be revealed at the LA Auto Show, when the car debuts on November 28, along with performance figures for the R Pro and possibly a Nürburgring time, too.

BREAKING: the global debut of the Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO. The #LAAutoShow is about to take over NOV 30-DEC 9. pic.twitter.com/sH9V7BWPKf — Los Angeles Auto Show Nov. 30 – Dec. 9 (@LAAutoShow) November 20, 2018

It’s not all just AMG GTs on display, though. Mercedes will also be bringing along the new GLE, A-Class and Sprinter van for public debuts in the USA. The latter of those will also be produced locally for the American market, with a dedicated facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, having begun production in September.

The LA Auto Show will take place from November 30 until December 9.