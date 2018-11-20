Suzuki reveals full pricing and specification for Jimny

Suzuki has released full pricing and specification for its hotly-anticipated Jimny.

Prices are set to start at £15,499 when the car goes on sale in the UK in January 2019.

Just two specifications will be available to choose from – SZ4 and SZ5 – with the range-topping trim priced from £17,999 with a five-speed manual gearbox, or £18,999 with an automatic.

All cars get a decent amount of standard equipment, with air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control included on base-spec SZ4 cars, while SZ5 Jimnys benefit from 15-inch alloy wheels, climate control and a full satellite navigation system.

Though the same length as the previous-generation Jimny, the new car is able to deliver more boot space – up 53 litres to 377 litres. This is accessed by folding the rear seats completely flat.

Of course, the new Jimny still has off-road capability very much at its core. As such, it’s fitted with Suzuki’s AlLLGRIP Pro four-wheel drive system, as well as a low range transfer gearbox which can be easily switched between two-wheel-drive, four-wheel-drive low, and four-wheel-drive high.

A new traction control system automatically brakes slipping wheels to redistribute torque to the opposite side wheel in order to gain better purchase on slippery surfaces. It also benefits from an approach angle of 37 degrees and a departure angle of 49 degrees, made possible by the car’s short overhangs.

There’s just one engine choice available – a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol with 101bhp. It can power the Jimny to a top speed of 90mph – though automatic versions achieve a slightly lower speed of 87mph. Suzuki claims it’ll deliver 41.5mpg when fitted with a manual ‘box, or 37.6mpg for the auto. CO2 figures are set at 154g/km and 170g/km respectively.