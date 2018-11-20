Police officers return to angry note left on vehicle after ‘life or death’ emergency

A local Surrey resident left a note on a police car parked in a private space while officers dealt with a ‘potentially life or death situation’.

Officers returned to their vehicle to find a hand-written message which read: “Note!! Park your police car outside. This a (sic) private parking!”.

When police officers from the force’s Reigate and Banstead team then spoke to the note’s writer – a resident – to explain why they’d parked in the space in the first place, they were told “I don’t care, it’s not my emergency”.

Surrey Police took to Facebook to shed light on the incident, posting: “Another heartfelt apology to the resident in #Horley who thought it would be helpful to tell us where we can and can’t park.”

The post then ‘apologised’ for the officers’ “inconsiderate parking during a potentially life or death situation”.

At the time of writing, the Facebook post had been shared over 1,000 times, amassing some 1,300 comments.

According to the post, the officers were “in a rush to get into an address where reports of a distressed resident potentially being beaten up with a child in an address”.