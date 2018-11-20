Newlywed returns from honeymoon to find parking firm racked up nearly 500 miles in her car

A newlywed returning from her honeymoon was shocked to discover a parking firm had used her car without permission — racking up 500 miles on the clock.

Zoe Parr, 42, of Wolverhampton, had left her BMW 123d with Manchester Airport Parking Services Ltd. while away in Jamaica in July. Speaking to the i newspaper, Parr said she noticed 469 miles had been added to the clock since dropping the car off — while the petrol tank was ‘virtually empty’.

Parr added: “When the man came to drop it off it suddenly, he just dropped the keys in my hand and dashed away rapidly.

“That was when we got into the car and released that something isn’t quite right.

“There were crumbs all over the back seat and the petrol light was on so I knew then that the car had been driven.”

Having then returned home with her husband, Parr discovered she had received a £70 parking fine for the BMW overstaying in an Asda car park in Oldham, while the couple were in Jamaica.

Parr told i: “We immediately called Asda and explained the situation and they agreed to drop the charge. We called Manchester Airport Parking Services Limited and demanded answers. This is clearly not the professional service you expect from an airport car service.”

Parr added Manchester Airport Parking Services Ltd. had transferred £70 into her bank account in August without mention, which she presumed was to cover the fine, but the company did not respond to her request for an explanation.

She said: “I have gone through hell trying to find out what happened to our car, it’s actually spoiled our honeymoon completely. I feel like I have been burgled because the police cannot do anything in taking action against this firm. The whole experience has been absolutely disgusting.”